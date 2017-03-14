Westminster killer left jail a Muslim - childhood friend
Fears Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood was groomed for extremism in prison have heightened after it was claimed he turned to Islam behind bars. Counter-terrorism officers have spent days piecing together what led the 52-year-old to shed his birth name and later unleash carnage on the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|36 min
|dieu
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|DaniEl
|513,295
|Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten...
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|54
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|7 hr
|visitor
|2
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|7 hr
|visitor
|7
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC