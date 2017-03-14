Westminster killer left jail a Muslim...

Westminster killer left jail a Muslim - childhood friend

14 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Fears Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood was groomed for extremism in prison have heightened after it was claimed he turned to Islam behind bars. Counter-terrorism officers have spent days piecing together what led the 52-year-old to shed his birth name and later unleash carnage on the capital.

Chicago, IL

