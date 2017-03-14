Vladimir Putin denies French election interference after Marine Le Pen meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a surprise meeting with France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, but dismissed suggestions that Moscow will influence the French election in her favour. In the meeting with members of the Duma, Ms Le Pen urged Russia and France to work together to save the world from globalism and Islamic fundamentalism.
