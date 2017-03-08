Video unveiled for UK's Eurovision So...

Video unveiled for UK's Eurovision Song Contest entry

Never Give Up On You, performed by former X Factor finalist Lucie Jones, will represent the UK at the contest in Kiev, Ukraine and the video received its premiere on Saturday evening on the BBC iPlayer. It was directed by Mark Arrigo at Elstree Studios and features Lucie performing against a dark background for much of the song.

