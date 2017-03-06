US moves parts of controversial missi...

US moves parts of controversial missile defence to SKorea

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up a controversial missile defence system have arrived in South Korea, the U.S. and South Korean militaries said Tuesday, a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan. The plans to deploy the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence system, or THAAD, by the end of this year have angered not only North Korea, but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radars as a security threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 32 min Frogface Kate 52
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 32 min Chief Zio Watch 513,096
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... 56 min Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,042
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 6 hr Barmsweb 194
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... 8 hr spytheweb 6
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 11 hr kopl 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC