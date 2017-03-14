US coalition investigating reports of...

US coalition investigating reports of scores killed in Mosul air strike

14 hrs ago

The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq is investigating reports that an air strike in a western neighbourhood of Mosul left more than 100 civilians dead. The suspected toll underscores the difficulties Iraqi troops face in the weeks-long fight to rout the Sunni militant group from the densely urban part of Iraq's second-largest city.

