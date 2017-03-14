US coalition investigating reports of scores killed in Mosul air strike
The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq is investigating reports that an air strike in a western neighbourhood of Mosul left more than 100 civilians dead. The suspected toll underscores the difficulties Iraqi troops face in the weeks-long fight to rout the Sunni militant group from the densely urban part of Iraq's second-largest city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Brahmin
|513,273
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|47
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|6 hr
|SirPrize
|3
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|6 hr
|visitor
|1
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|7 hr
|VERY ALARMED 2
|6
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,066
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC