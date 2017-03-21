US bans gadgets from carry-on luggage...

US bans gadgets from carry-on luggage on flights from eight countries

8 hrs ago

Washington is ordering passengers on non-stop flights to the US from a handful of mostly Middle Eastern and North African countries to pack electronic devices other than mobile phones in their checked baggage. Senior Trump administration officials said only mobiles will be allowed in the passenger cabin on airlines flying directly to the US from 10 airports in eight countries.



