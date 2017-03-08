United Nations warns world faces largest humanitarian crisis since 1945
The world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since the United Nations was founded in 1945 with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine, the UN humanitarian chief has said. Stephen O'Brien told the UN Security Council that "without collective and coordinated global efforts, people will simply starve to death" and "many more will suffer and die from disease".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|12 min
|About time
|173
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|29 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|5
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|58 min
|chugs are still pos
|16
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|39
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Russia demands loyalty or silence, say Crimea's...
|1 hr
|About time
|3
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|1 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC