UN secretary-general visits Iraq amid - dire humanitarian situation'

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has arrived in Iraq amid a growing humanitarian crisis due to months-long fighting against Islamic State in Mosul, as the extremist group claimed responsibility for an overnight suicide attack in Baghdad. Backed by a US-led international coalition, Iraqi forces launched an operation in February to drive IS from the western half of Iraq's second-largest city, after declaring eastern Mosul "fully liberated" the previous month.

