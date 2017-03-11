UN: If confirmed, chemical attacks in...

UN: If confirmed, chemical attacks in Mosul a war crime

The United Nations warned that the alleged use of chemical weapons in Mosul, if confirmed, would be a war crime and a serious violation of international humanitarian law, according to a statement released Saturday. "This is horrible," Lise Grande, the humanitarian co-ordinator in Iraq said in the statement, "there is never justification - none whatsoever - for the use of chemical weapons."

