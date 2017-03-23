Ukip leader: Carswell faced grilling over claims he actively undermined party

Ukip has responded to the resignation of its only MP, Douglas Carswell, by suggesting he actively worked to undermine the party and quit before he was kicked out. Mr Carswell said he was leaving "amicably" and that there was no need to call a by-election in his Clacton constituency as he will not be rejoining the Tories or switching allegiance to another party.

