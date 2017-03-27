UK constitution no longer fit for purpose, say Labour leaders
The UK constitution is "no longer fit for purpose", Labour leaders have warned, as the party prepares to convene its new devolution taskforce. The group, set up by Labour to examine how to redistribute powers across the UK, will meet for the first time on the day the Prime Minister formally triggers Brexit and less than 24 hours after the Scottish Parliament voted in favour of a second independence referendum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|18 min
|Hillary got thumped
|19
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|28 min
|Ben
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|28 min
|Banned Aid
|513,368
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|WHAT
|36,790
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,080
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|1 hr
|just Jay_ for fri...
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|3 hr
|Just Slim
|276,628
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC