U.S. military acknowledges it launched Mosul airstrike; witnesses say dozens dead
An airstrike targeting Islamic State militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul that witnesses say killed at least 100 people was in fact launched by the U.S. military, American officials said Saturday. U.S. officials did not confirm the reports of civilian casualties but opened an investigation.
