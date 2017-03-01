Two-time Haitian President Rene Preval dies - Fri, 03 Mar 2017 PST
Rene Preval, the only democratically elected president of Haiti to win and complete two terms, has died at age 74. "I learned with sadness the death of former President Rene Preval," Moise said on his Twitter account. "I prostrate myself before the remains of this worthy son of Haiti."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Mrs Sunny
|513,038
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|35 min
|Julia
|9
|Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's...
|36 min
|About time
|3
|Muslims, Jews - we i ght Russia as one, says Uk...
|38 min
|About time
|125
|Conflict in Ukraine continues to take civilian ...
|41 min
|About time
|5
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|50 min
|About time
|59
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|About time
|5,488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC