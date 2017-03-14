Turkey - must choose between recovery...

Turkey - must choose between recovery or repression'

The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has said the country is at a crossroads and must now choose between recovery or repression. The committee said the Foreign and Commonwealth Office seemed to be unable to provide independent analysis of last July's coup attempt, and so took the Turkish government's account of events after Ankara blamed it on a plot by the Gulenist movement.

Chicago, IL

