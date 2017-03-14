Turkey - must choose between recovery or repression'
The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has said the country is at a crossroads and must now choose between recovery or repression. The committee said the Foreign and Commonwealth Office seemed to be unable to provide independent analysis of last July's coup attempt, and so took the Turkish government's account of events after Ankara blamed it on a plot by the Gulenist movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|30 min
|Nevada Boy
|513,278
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|54
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|4 hr
|visitor
|2
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|4 hr
|visitor
|7
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Cute
|71,272
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|9 hr
|Warkentin Willie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC