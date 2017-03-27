Trio held in Venice - planned to bomb Rialto Bridge and praised London attack'

Italian police said they have arrested three Kosovars in Venice after one was caught on a phone intercept proposing they bomb the Rialto Bridge while others lauded the recent attack in London. Venice prosecutor Adelchi d'Ippolito said a search of an apartment in the city showed the suspects were getting in physical shape and watching videos of Islamic extremists on how to carry out knife attacks.

