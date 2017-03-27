Three North Koreans cleared over Kim Jong Nam death
Three North Koreans who have been hiding out in their country's embassy in Malaysia for weeks have been allowed to fly home after investigators cleared them of wrongdoing in the death of Kim Jong Nam. The move came after Malaysia and North Korea struck a deal this week to end a diplomatic stand-off over the February 13 murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un.
