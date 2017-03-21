Thousands pay tribute at candlelit vi...

Thousands pay tribute at candlelit vigil to - hero' Martin McGuinness

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Leigh Journal

Thousands of people have gathered to pay tribute to Martin McGuinness at a candlelit vigil in the republican heartland of west Belfast. The sombre event off the Falls Road happened hours after crowds in Londonderry accompanied the Sinn Fein veteran's coffin on his final journey home to his beloved Bogside neighbourhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... 1 min Gotti 34
News Rare poll finds Cuban citizens favor better US ... 42 min CodeTalker 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr DaniEl 513,178
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... 6 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... 6 hr St Pauls Aereola 5
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Dudley 8,063
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... 8 hr Rose Tokoyo1 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,375 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC