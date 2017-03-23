Thousands line the streets for funeral of Martin McGuinness
Thousands packed the city as the body of the former Stormont deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander was brought through the streets around his home for the final time. Former US president Bill Clinton and ex-Democratic Unionist Stormont first ministers Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster were attending Thursday's requiem mass in Derry for the Sinn Fein veteran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|28 min
|Banned Aid
|513,237
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|30
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|3
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|7 hr
|salute a captain
|3
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|13 hr
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC