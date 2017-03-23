Thousands line the streets for funera...

Thousands line the streets for funeral of Martin McGuinness

Thousands packed the city as the body of the former Stormont deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander was brought through the streets around his home for the final time. Former US president Bill Clinton and ex-Democratic Unionist Stormont first ministers Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster were attending Thursday's requiem mass in Derry for the Sinn Fein veteran.

Chicago, IL

