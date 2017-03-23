Thousands line the streets for funeral of Martin McGuinness

Thousands packed the city as the body of the former Stormont deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander was brought through the streets around his home for the final time. Former US president Bill Clinton and ex-Democratic Unionist Stormont first ministers Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster were attending Thursday's requiem mass in Derry for the Sinn Fein veteran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.