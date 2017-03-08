Thousands gather to mourn Haiti's for...

Thousands gather to mourn Haiti's former president

Thousands of people from around Haiti have gathered in a park in the capital for the state funeral of former president Rene Preval. Mourners marched beneath the hot sun and chanted "long live Preval" as roving traditional rara bands performed festival music at the Champ de Mars plaza in Port-au-Prince, where Preval's flag-draped coffin was displayed.

