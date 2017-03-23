Theresa May vows to build a more unit...

Theresa May vows to build a more united nation after Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

Theresa May will give a speech vowing never to allow the UK to become "looser and weaker" ahead of meeting Nicola Sturgeon on a visit to Scotland. The Prime Minister is heading north of the border a day before the Scottish Parliament is expected to pass a vote in favour of seeking a new Scottish independence referendum and two days before she triggers the UK's divorce process from the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 11 min CodeTalker 71
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... 21 min Righty01 3
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) 3 hr Guido 157
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Alaturq 513,312
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... 9 hr Parden Pard 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) 10 hr True Christian wi... 3
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... 10 hr VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,691 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC