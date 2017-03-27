Theresa May urged to oppose European Council plans on Gibraltar's future
Theresa May is coming under pressure to stand up to European Council proposals which would give Spain a veto on decisions over Gibraltar's future. Guidelines for Brexit negotiations issued by Council president Donald Tusk state that following UK withdrawal, agreements between the EU and Britain on issues like trade will apply to Gibraltar only if agreed by Madrid.
