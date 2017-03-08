The Latest: Germany backs Tusk re-ele...

The Latest: Germany backs Tusk re-election to EU top job

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has thrown her weight behind Donald Tusk to retain one of the European Union's top jobs ahead of an EU summit in Brussels Thursday, despite staunch opposition from his home country of Poland. The EU's 28 leaders are due to decide who will be president of the EU Council for the next 2½ years.

