Syrian army retakes Palmyra from IS
Syria's military said it has fully recaptured the historic town of Palmyra from Islamic State for the second time in a year. The army statement released on Thursday evening said that government forces are now in control of the town, following a series of military operations and with the help of Russian air cover and in co-operation with "allied and friendly troops" - shorthand for Lebanese Hezbollah fighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|J_a_n
|513,002
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|7 min
|Fundie Sniffling
|13
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|24 min
|TRUMP
|9
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|TRD
|71,413
|Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ...
|25 min
|Fundie Sniffling
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|chazmo
|36,778
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Will Means
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC