Syrian army retakes Palmyra from IS

Syria's military said it has fully recaptured the historic town of Palmyra from Islamic State for the second time in a year. The army statement released on Thursday evening said that government forces are now in control of the town, following a series of military operations and with the help of Russian air cover and in co-operation with "allied and friendly troops" - shorthand for Lebanese Hezbollah fighters.

