Sunken S.Korean ferry raised from seabed
A 6,800-ton South Korean ferry that capsized and sank in a storm three years ago was partially raised from the water on Thursday, an emotional moment for the country that continues to search for closure to one of its deadliest disasters ever. More than 300 people - most of them students on a high school trip - died when the Sewol sank on April 16, 2014, touching off an outpouring of national grief and soul searching about long-ignored public safety and regulatory failures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|20 min
|BHM5267
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|45 min
|just _Jay_ for fr...
|513,225
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|5 hr
|Fred Mertz
|4
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|8 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|8 hr
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|11 hr
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC