Sunken S.Korean ferry raised from seabed

11 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A 6,800-ton South Korean ferry that capsized and sank in a storm three years ago was partially raised from the water on Thursday, an emotional moment for the country that continues to search for closure to one of its deadliest disasters ever. More than 300 people - most of them students on a high school trip - died when the Sewol sank on April 16, 2014, touching off an outpouring of national grief and soul searching about long-ignored public safety and regulatory failures.

