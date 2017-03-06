South Sudan experiencing ethnic clean...

South Sudan experiencing ethnic cleansing, UN report says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

A new United Nations report describes South Sudan as teetering on the edge of genocide and experiencing ethnic cleansing, a stark portrayal of a nation whose crises now include famine. The seven-month inquiry by the U.N. Commission on Human Rights into South Sudan is the most comprehensive report so far into ethnic cleansing and conditions that could lead to genocide in the nation deep in civil war, according to U.N. officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 7 min Cassandra_ 6,487
News Mike Myers on new dramatic series for HBO 57 min will it be about 1
News In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n... 1 hr we the little pee... 1
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... 3 hr Faith 2
News Canadian tourists hit hard by Zika last year 4 hr next 1
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 4 hr Agents of Corruption 53
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... 6 hr Uranus 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC