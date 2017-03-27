South African anti-apartheid leader A...

South African anti-apartheid leader Ahmed Kathrada dies aged 87

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Milford Mercury

Anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada, who spent 26 years in jail for acts of sabotage against South Africa's previous white minority government, has died in Johannesburg at the age of 87. Mr Kathrada's foundation announced that he died after being admitted to hospital with blood clotting in his brain earlier in March. He was born on August 21 1929 to Indian immigrant parents in a small town in north-western South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr ChieF Expose Baph... 513,330
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... 2 hr Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... 3 hr Dee Dee Dee 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,076
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 11 hr jonjedi 74
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 11 hr EL Cacique-GSB 48
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... 13 hr kornadnez 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,525 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC