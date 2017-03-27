South African anti-apartheid leader Ahmed Kathrada dies aged 87
Anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada, who spent 26 years in jail for acts of sabotage against South Africa's previous white minority government, has died in Johannesburg at the age of 87. Mr Kathrada's foundation announced that he died after being admitted to hospital with blood clotting in his brain earlier in March. He was born on August 21 1929 to Indian immigrant parents in a small town in north-western South Africa.
