Shrimp fossil is named for British na...

Shrimp fossil is named for British naturalist Attenborough

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

He recently had a polar research vessel named in his honor. Now Sir David Attenborough, the famed British naturalist, also has an ancient shrimp as a namesake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min chazmo 513,184
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... 12 min Ice Man 36
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... 23 min Rainbow Kid 1
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... 58 min The Boss 7
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... 1 hr Sue 4
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm 2 hr Scammers m 1
News Rare poll finds Cuban citizens favor better US ... 4 hr CodeTalker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC