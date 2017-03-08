Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon plans second independence referendum
Nicola Sturgeon says she will give Scots a "real choice" between Brexit and leaving the UK in a second vote on independence. The First Minister confirmed she is to seek the approval of the Scottish Parliament next week to start negotiations with the UK Government on staging a fresh referendum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISIS Leaders Flee Raqqa, Leaving Their Men To Die
|3 min
|Texxy
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|23 min
|DaniEl
|513,248
|Can You Be a Zionist Feminist? Linda Sarsour Sa...
|1 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|1 hr
|enter username
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|3 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|4 hr
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Elvis
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC