Scotland's First Minister Nicola Stur...

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon plans second independence referendum

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Nicola Sturgeon says she will give Scots a "real choice" between Brexit and leaving the UK in a second vote on independence. The First Minister confirmed she is to seek the approval of the Scottish Parliament next week to start negotiations with the UK Government on staging a fresh referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ISIS Leaders Flee Raqqa, Leaving Their Men To Die 3 min Texxy 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 23 min DaniEl 513,248
News Can You Be a Zionist Feminist? Linda Sarsour Sa... 1 hr Texxy 1
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... 1 hr enter username 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... 3 hr The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... 4 hr need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 4 hr Elvis 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC