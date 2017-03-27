S Korea's Park questioned at court he...

S Korea's Park questioned at court hearing on arrest request

South Korea's disgraced ex-President Park Geun-hye was being questioned Thursday by a court that will decide if she should be arrested over corruption allegations that have already toppled her from power. Live TV footage earlier showed a stern-looking Park entering the Seoul Central District Court building amid a barrage of camera flashes.

