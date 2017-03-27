S. Korea prosecutors push to arrest ex-leader over scandal
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - South Korean prosecutors said Monday that they want a court to issue a warrant to arrest former President Park Geun-hye on corruption allegations. The announcement came about one week after prosecutors grilled Park for 14 hours over suspicions that she colluded with a jailed confidante to extort from companies and committed other wrongdoing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|9 min
|Tramps Trailer
|41
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|23 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,071
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|56 min
|Alaturq
|513,321
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|1 hr
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|1 hr
|Traitor
|2
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|3 hr
|Sue
|2
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|5 hr
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC