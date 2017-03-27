S. Korea prosecutors push to arrest e...

S. Korea prosecutors push to arrest ex-leader over scandal

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - South Korean prosecutors said Monday that they want a court to issue a warrant to arrest former President Park Geun-hye on corruption allegations. The announcement came about one week after prosecutors grilled Park for 14 hours over suspicions that she colluded with a jailed confidante to extort from companies and committed other wrongdoing.

