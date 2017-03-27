Russian opposition leader jailed for ...

Russian opposition leader jailed for 15 days following nationwide protests

13 hrs ago

A court in Moscow issued the ruling after Navalny was detained on Sunday as he made his way to a massive protest in the Russian capital. Tens of thousands of anti-corruption protesters took to the streets across Russia on Sunday in the biggest show of defiance since 2011-2012 anti-government protests.

Chicago, IL

