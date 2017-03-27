Russian opposition leader jailed for 15 days following nationwide protests
A court in Moscow issued the ruling after Navalny was detained on Sunday as he made his way to a massive protest in the Russian capital. Tens of thousands of anti-corruption protesters took to the streets across Russia on Sunday in the biggest show of defiance since 2011-2012 anti-government protests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|8,075
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|74
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|EL Cacique-GSB
|48
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|5 hr
|kornadnez
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,325
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|7 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|9 hr
|Ronald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC