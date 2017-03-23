Russian opposition leader arrested as...

Russian opposition leader arrested as anti-corruption protests held

13 hrs ago

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested as thousands of people crowded into a Moscow square for an unsanctioned protest against the government. Mr Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner who is leading the opposition to President Vladimir Putin, was arrested while walking from a nearby subway station to the demonstration in Pushkin Square.

Chicago, IL

