Russian opposition leader arrested as anti-corruption protests held
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested as thousands of people crowded into a Moscow square for an unsanctioned protest against the government. Mr Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner who is leading the opposition to President Vladimir Putin, was arrested while walking from a nearby subway station to the demonstration in Pushkin Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|1 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,310
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|1 hr
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,068
|The new underground railroad
|2 hr
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC