Royal Marine who won Taliban murder c...

Royal Marine who won Taliban murder conviction appeal - should be freed'

Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

A Royal Marine who is in prison for the fatal shooting of a Taliban fighter in Afghanistan should now be freed, leading judges have heard. The plea for the release of Sergeant Alexander Blackman was made by his QC at the start of a sentencing hearing in London on Friday.

