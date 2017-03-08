Row after Netherlands cancels landing permission for Turkish minister

Turkey and the Netherlands sharply escalated a dispute between the two Nato allies on Saturday as the Dutch withdrew landing permission for a Turkish minister's plane, leading Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call them "fascists". The Netherlands withdrew the landing permission for foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu because of objections to his intention to campaign for a Turkish referendum on constitutional reform, which the Dutch see as a step backwards from democracy.

