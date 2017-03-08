Richard Gere in Israel criticizes settlements
The "Pretty Woman" star came to Jerusalem for the local premiere of a new film by Israeli writer-director Joseph Cedar in which he stars. A story in Sunday's Haaretz newspaper quoted the actor as saying "settlements are such an absurd provocation ... and they are certainly not part of the program of someone who wants a genuine peace process."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig...
|17 min
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|1 hr
|Ozwad
|1
|Hate crime continues to drop in Halton: police ...
|3 hr
|Does it matter
|1
|Environment Canada warns of major winter storm ...
|3 hr
|Storm Just in time
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|5 hr
|Your stupid
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Aliroger1
|513,236
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|TRD
|71,269
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC