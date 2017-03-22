Reports: Woman dies in attack near U.K. Parliament; police treating as - terror'
Reports: Woman dies in attack near U.K. Parliament; police treating as 'terror' One woman was killed and other victims suffered "catastrophic" injuries, the Press Association news agency reported. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://usat.ly/2nBRUSh A police officer was stabbed and several people were mowed down by a car near Britain's Parliament, according to media reports.
