Report: Israeli leader briefly offered pro-peace government
An Israeli newspaper is reporting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered the country's opposition leader a unity government late last year that would promote a regional peace initiative - before backing out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northern exposure
|14 min
|chug baby elephant
|4
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|23 min
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|40 min
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|57 min
|DaniEl
|513,077
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|2 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|41
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|192
|Mexico prepares to absorb a wave of deportees i...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC