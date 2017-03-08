Queen leads service to honour Iraq and Afghanistan service efforts
The service and sacrifice of British military and civilians who worked to bring peace and stability to Iraq and Afghanistan has been honoured with a national memorial commemorating their efforts. The Queen led the nation in praising the dedication and contribution of the hundreds of thousands of people who fought in the two Middle East nations or were involved in humanitarian work, but the presence of Tony Blair angered some of the bereaved.
