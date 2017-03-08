Queen leads service to honour Iraq an...

Queen leads service to honour Iraq and Afghanistan service efforts

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

The service and sacrifice of British military and civilians who worked to bring peace and stability to Iraq and Afghanistan has been honoured with a national memorial commemorating their efforts. The Queen led the nation in praising the dedication and contribution of the hundreds of thousands of people who fought in the two Middle East nations or were involved in humanitarian work, but the presence of Tony Blair angered some of the bereaved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... 17 min George The Animal... 15
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 21 min Horacio 6
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... 1 hr About time 4
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) 1 hr Horacio 3
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... 2 hr Advents 5
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 2 hr Pieces of a man 43
News Donald Trump to appoint out gay man as NATO amb... 5 hr Kasick of Pancakes 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC