Princess Diana's former lover James H...

Princess Diana's former lover James Hewitt denies being Harry's father

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Princess Diana's former lover James Hewitt has spoken out about their affair, denying long-standing rumours he could have been Prince Harry's father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... 17 min Texxy 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March 19 min Texxy 1
News Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu... 21 min WHITE GIRLS SWALLOW 4
News Liberals nearing decision on how to spend $800M... 27 min LOCK HYDRO CEO UP 1
News PM Trudeau tells Houston energy conference bord... 28 min Energypharts 1
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 40 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 17
News Thousands of Arab Israelis protest mosque louds... 51 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC