President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House...
Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin, AP learns .
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|15 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|15 min
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Pieces of a man
|47
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Leb
|266
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,209
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|4 hr
|PayupSucka
|29
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|6 hr
|Retribution
|51
