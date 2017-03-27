Powerful cyclone slams into Australia's tropical north east
A powerful cyclone has slammed into Australia's tropical north east coast, tearing down fences, snapping trees and knocking out power to thousands. The destructive eyewall of Cyclone Debbie, a Category 4 storm packing winds up to 160mph, made landfall near Airlie Beach, a resort town in Queensland, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|ChieF Expose Baph...
|513,330
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|2 hr
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|3 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,076
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|11 hr
|jonjedi
|74
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|EL Cacique-GSB
|48
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|13 hr
|kornadnez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC