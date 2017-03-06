Police investigating disappearance of...

Police investigating disappearance of Corrie McKeague to search landfill site

Police investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague will begin to search a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire this week. Mr McKeague, 23, from Fife, vanished on a night out with friends on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.



