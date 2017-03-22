Police criticised as stalker jailed for murder of - stereotyped' ex-girlfriend
A judge criticised police as he jailed a stalker who murdered his ex-girlfriend five months after officers gave her a fixed penalty notice for wasting their time over him. Mr Justice Green said police "jumped to conclusions" and "stereotyped" Shana Grice as he jailed her jilted ex-boyfriend Michael Lane for life with a minimum term of 25 years.
