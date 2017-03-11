Perpetual unionist majority' at Stormont demolished, says Adams
Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has said the "perpetual unionist majority" at Stormont has been "demolished" following the result of the Northern Ireland Assembly election. A jubilant Mr Adams said it was a "watershed" moment after his party closed to within a solitary seat of the Democratic Unionist Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Nina
|513,072
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|2 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|3
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 hr
|RoxLo
|635
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|2 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|3 hr
|Pete
|14
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|4 hr
|Mikey
|38
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC