Perpetual unionist majority' at Storm...

Perpetual unionist majority' at Stormont demolished, says Adams

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Shopper

Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has said the "perpetual unionist majority" at Stormont has been "demolished" following the result of the Northern Ireland Assembly election. A jubilant Mr Adams said it was a "watershed" moment after his party closed to within a solitary seat of the Democratic Unionist Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Nina 513,072
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... 2 hr PoliciaFederal 3
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 hr RoxLo 635
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... 2 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... 3 hr Pete 14
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 4 hr Mikey 38
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) 4 hr Sacri 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC