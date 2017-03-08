Pence: Turkey ties are "affirmation" of decision to fire Flynn
Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that former national security adviser Michael Flynn's work to further the interests of the government of Turkey is "an affirmation" of President Donald Trump's decision to ask for his resignation. Pence told Fox News' Bret Baier in an interview airing Thursday evening that media reports about Flynn's work were "the first I heard of it and I think it is an affirmation of the President's decision to ask General Flynn to resign."
