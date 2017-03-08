Palestinian leader says Trump committed to Mideast peace1 hour ago

Palestinian leader says Trump committ...

Palestinian leader says Trump committed to Mideast peace

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says US President Donald Trump has assured him of his commitment to Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted Abbas as saying that Trump "asserted his full commitment to the peace process."

