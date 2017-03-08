Palestinian leader, President Trump t...

Palestinian leader, President Trump to hold first phone call

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak Friday by telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump in the first contact between the two leaders since Trump took office in January. Abbas has spent many hours on the phone and in meetings with U.S. presidents and secretaries of state over the past decade but he has been unsuccessful when reaching out to Trump.

Chicago, IL

