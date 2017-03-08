Official: Russian UN ambassador died ...

Official: Russian UN ambassador died from heart attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, who collapsed in his office last month, died from a heart attack, and no foul play was suspected, according to a senior city official briefed by the medical examiner's office. The official was not authorized to reveal the cause of death for Ambassador Vitaly Churkin and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday after the medical examiner's office, citing diplomatic protocol, said it was instructed not to publicly release the cause of death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Barmsweb 200
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 4 hr spytheweb 11
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... 5 hr Moliner 24
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 7 hr Canada Needs Immi... 4
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... 9 hr Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 hr J_a_n 513,120
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Well Well 8,054
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC