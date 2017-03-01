Northern Ireland election turnout hig...

Northern Ireland election turnout highest since year of Good Friday agreement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

Turnout in the Northern Ireland Assembly election has hit its highest level since the year of the Good Friday peace agreement. Almost two thirds of the electorate voted in yesterday's poll - with the future of powersharing hanging in the balance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ... 36 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 11
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 37 min Aliroger1 513,029
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... 43 min Mikey 2
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 46 min Mikey 17
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 56 min There 602
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... 4 hr Again 4
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... 4 hr Mikey 130
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,824 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC