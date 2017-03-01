Northern Ireland election turnout highest since year of Good Friday agreement
Turnout in the Northern Ireland Assembly election has hit its highest level since the year of the Good Friday peace agreement. Almost two thirds of the electorate voted in yesterday's poll - with the future of powersharing hanging in the balance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ...
|36 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|11
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|37 min
|Aliroger1
|513,029
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|43 min
|Mikey
|2
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|46 min
|Mikey
|17
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|56 min
|There
|602
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|4 hr
|Again
|4
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|4 hr
|Mikey
|130
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC