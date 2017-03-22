North Korea's latest missile launch r...

North Korea's latest missile launch reportedly ends in failure

A latest missile launch by North Korea on Wednesday appeared to have ended in a failure, South Korean defense officials said, three days after the North claimed a major breakthrough in its rocket development program. The reported launch failure come as U.S. and South Korean troops were conducting their annual military drills that the North calls an invasion rehearsal.

Chicago, IL

